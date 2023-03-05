JUST-IN: Bandits Kill DPO, Two Others In Zamfara

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Maru town, headquarters of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, SP Kazeem Raheem was on Saturday night killed by bandits.

New Telegraph gathered that Raheem was killed alongside a yet-to-be-identified police sergeant and a vigilante in the area.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the criminals who invaded the town in their numbers planned to Kidnap a businessman identified as Alhaji Iliyasu.

He said, “The armed men had earlier abducted his brother who was reportedly freed after a ransom was paid. They came again to kidnap him but he managed to escape, while they took his wife.

The DPO mobilized his men to foil the attempt by the criminals to kidnap the businessman but lost his life in the gunfight.

“It was a terrible experience. I woke up at the sound of heavy gunfire around 2 am. Maru town has been under constant attack by these criminals, several people were kidnapped in the past year.

Another eyewitness who spoke to Punch, Shehu Amadu said that the bandits who were in large numbers stormed the town with the intention of abducting the residents of the area.

Amadu said the DPO, Kazeem Raheem, and two other policemen who went out to confront the bandits were shot and killed in the process.

Amadu said, ”The bandits who were in large numbers stormed into our town in the night last Saturday in order to abduct the people.”

“Many of us took to our heels and run into the bush to escape the abduction.”

“On getting the information of the attack, the Divisional Police Officer of the Local Government, Kazeem Raheem, mobilized his men and some of the vigilantes in order to chase away the bandits”.

“Unfortunately, the DPO, one police sergeant called Rabiu Bagobiri and one vigilante member Shehu Chika, were killed on the spot.”

