JUST IN: Bandits Kill Senator Na’Allah’s Son, Two Others In Kaduna

Three people, including a pilot, were killed by bandits in two local government areas of Kaduna North and Kajuru, Kaduna State, in separate incidents.

The pilot, Abdukkarim Bala Na’Allah, was killed by hoodlums in his Malali (GRA) residence in Kaduna North Local Government Area on Sunday. He is said to be the eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah.

Senator Na’Allah’s aide, Malam Garba Mohammed, confirmed the military officer’s death, according to a qualified pilot.

A statement trending on social media read: “Suspected Kaduna Bandits Kill Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, the first Son of Senator Bala Na Allah in his Malali GRA Residence Kaduna today.”

Meanwhile, in the Kajuru assault, it was reported that bandits attacked the Makoro Iri Village in Kajuru Local Government Area, killing two people.

The bandits raided the area on Saturday night, shooting indiscriminately and killing the two.

Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra were named as the victims by Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Secretary and Home Affairs.

The Commissioner further stated that Operation Safe Haven troops rescued travelers along the Gidan Waya-Godogodo road in the state’s Jema’a LGA.

Jibril Salisu, Happy Sunday, and Ruth Dauda were the identities of the rescued travelers, according to him.

The Commissioner said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that two persons were killed by bandits in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA.

“According to the report, bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the duo identified as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.

“In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travelers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a LGA.

“The travelers were abducted by armed bandits who barricaded the road. Troops responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescuing the trio identified as follows:Jibril Salisu, Happy Sunday

“The rescued travelers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.”

Aruwan quoted the state governor, Malam Nadir El-Rufai to have condemned the bandits’ attack on Kajuru and prayed for the repose of the victims.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted with sadness the report of the attack in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls, as he sent condolences to their families.

“Responding to the report of the rescue in Jema’a LGA, the Governor commended the troops for the swift response. He thanked them for their determined efforts in rescuing the three commuters, and their sustaining of search-and-rescue operations in the area,” he added.

