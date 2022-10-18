JUST IN: Bandits kill village head, 2 others; abduct several others in Plateau 

Musa Pam, Jos

Bandits on Monday night attacked and killed the village head of Nyalun community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, Salisu Idris. They also abducted several persons and carted away some motorcycles

New Telegraph learnt that the suspected bandits also killed two other residents of the community.

The victims according to residents were killed in the village when the gunmen arrived the community on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically to scare people.

Investigation revealed that the attackers, who invaded the village around 9.30pm, also abducted five members of the community including house wives.

Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in Wase, told our correspondent that the gunmen also made away with a good number of motorcycles belonging to the people of the community.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...