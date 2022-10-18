Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Bandits kill village head, 2 others; abduct several others in Plateau 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Bandits on Monday night attacked and killed the village head of Nyalun community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, Salisu Idris. They also abducted several persons and carted away some motorcycles

New Telegraph learnt that the suspected bandits also killed two other residents of the community.

The victims according to residents were killed in the village when the gunmen arrived the community on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically to scare people.

Investigation revealed that the attackers, who invaded the village around 9.30pm, also abducted five members of the community including house wives.

Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in Wase, told our correspondent that the gunmen also made away with a good number of motorcycles belonging to the people of the community.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: APC govs hail Sanwo-Olu’s leadership

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governors under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) on Tuesday visited Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to commiserate with him and the people of Lagos State over the recent destruction of public and private properties in the state in the aftermath of the youth protests. Speaking to journalists after a closed […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Again, Niger Gov tests positive

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*Says: ‘I’m asymptomatic’ Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has on Monday announced that he has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19). The governor, who has already gone into self-isolation, said in his Twitter handle that he is asymptomatic. This is coming barely a week after the Secretary to State Government, Ahmed Matane refuted claims […]
Metro & Crime

Driver charged for death of LASTMA official, accuses police of assault

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A 37-year-old defendant, Elijah Shokoya yesterday told an Ikeja High Court, Lagos that he was assaulted by police officers who obtained his statement over the death of an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), one Mr Olawale Akinmade.   Shokoya, a driver, is currently standing trial for allegedly causing the death of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica