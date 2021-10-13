Top Stories

JUST IN: Bandits release 90 students, staff abducted from FGC Birnin Yauri

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bandits have released 90 abducted students and staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed the release of the students and their teachers to newsmen on Wednesday.

Details later….

