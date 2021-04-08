JUST IN: Bandits release another set of five Kaduna students

Bandits who abducted 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, have freed five more students, three days after a first set of five were released.

This brings to 10, the total number of students released while 29 are still in captivity.

According to reports the students who just regained their freedom are currently on their way to the hospital.

It was learnt that the four male students and a female were picked up by policemen around Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, while efforts were being made for them to be moved to a police facility for treatment.

Five students, who were released by bandits on Monday, were picked up by officers of the Nigerian Army and conveyed to an army hospital for health evaluation.

One of the earlier released students, Francis Paul, had narrated how the bandits selected five of them and asked them to mount motorbikes after which they were dropped off on a highway.

Following continuous negotiations between the bandits and parents of the students, the bandits hinted that the students would be released in batches, according to earlier reports.

This is the second batch of students released; the first batch comprised of Mary Danladi, Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk and Amina Yusuf who were reunited with their families on Wednesday.

