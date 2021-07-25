JUST IN: Bandits release kidnapped students of Baptist School, Kaduna

Top Stories

Bandits release kidnapped students of Baptist School, Kaduna

Bandits have released students of the Kaduna Baptist School after holding them in captivity for 20 days.

Over 100 students were kidnapped by the daredevil gunmen on July 5 after they gained access into Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujuma in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

According to Cable, their release was confirmed by the Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Joseph Hayab.

