Top Stories

JUST IN: Bandits storm Kaduna primary school, abduct pupils, teachers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Gunmen have attacked UBE Primary School, Rama in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state, abducting a yet-to-be ascertained number of pupils and teachers.
According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the gunmen who came on motorcycles arrived at the school around 9 am on Monday.
The incident comes few days after bandits abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.
In February 2021, gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting school pupils, teachers, and workers.
Also on December 11, 2020, 344 secondary schoolboys were abducted from Kankara in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, while he was there.
In February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were also abducted by Boko Haram from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. Five died in the process while others were later released, except Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl who refused to renounce her faith.
Hundreds of schoolgirls were also kidnapped in Chibok in 2014 by Boko Haram, some of whom have not been released till date.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

Report: Abducted widow of ex-Edo Speaker regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The widow of Zakawanu Garuba, a former speaker of Edo state house of assembly, has been released by her captors. The widow was abducted on her way to her late husband’s burial on Saturday. The incident took place along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway. Guruba, who was speaker of the Edo assembly between 2007 and 2009, died in […]
Top Stories

#EndSARS: Presidential panel approves protesters’ five-point demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Presidency on Tuesday said the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad has approved the five-point demands put forward by youths that have been protesting across the country. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled: ‘Presidential panel on […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala elected WTO DG 

Posted on Author Reporter

      Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s nominee for the office of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has emerged winner of the highly competitive race. Okonjo-Iweala was chosen as the final candidate for the much-coveted role. She polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat South Korea’s Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-Hee at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica