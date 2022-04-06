JUST IN: Bandits who bombed Abuja-Kaduna train, release Bank of Agric MD

The terrorists that bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train and killed at least nine people, have released their first victim among the more than 160 passengers they abducted. He is the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan.

The terrorists had bombed the train track of the Kaduna bound train from Abuja on March 28 and abducted almost half of the passengers, leaving nine passengers dead with several orders wounded.

Alwan Ali-Hassan was among the passengers abducted by the terrorists that have been operating unhindered in Kaduna, the citadel of Nigeria’s military formations.

According to the Daily Nigerian, a close family source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Alwan Ali-Hassan regained his freedom on Wednesday after paying unspecified amount of money as ransom.

Security agencies have not issued any statement on the latest development.

It had been reported on March 29 that the Bank of Agriculture MD, Alwan Ali-Hassan, was among the missing passengers in the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by terrorists between Katari and Rijana on Monday evening.

According to the report, Alwan Ali-Hassan was one of the victims whisked away by the terrorists with cars they brought to the crime scene.

A source close to the Bank of Agric MD had said at the time: “We cannot tell if he has been kidnapped or not but we are worried because we have been unable to reach him since yesterday.

“His phone lines have been switched off and no one has contacted the bank or any of his family members.”

The report also added that Alwan Ali-Hassan boarded the evening train going to Kaduna with one of his nieces. It is not clear if the niece was also released.

