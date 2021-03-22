Sports

JUST IN: Barnabas Imenger, Lobi Stars manager, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lobi Stars team manager and former Super Eagles striker, Barnabas Imenger, is dead.
Austin Tyowua, media officer of the team, who confirmed the tragedy to online newspaper, TheCable, said that Imenger died at the Mational Jospital in Abuja on Monday morning after a protracted illness.
“It is true that we lost our team manager 3am at the Abuja National Nospital today,” Tyowua said.
“The TM had been in and out of the hospital for a while. He was on life support and used oxygen to breath at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi.
“Just yesterday, he was referred to the Abuja National Jospital. But he died in the hospital.
“Quite unfortunate that we lost a rare gem. It’s a great loss to Nigerian football. May his soul Rest In Peace.”
Imenger was a former Super Eagles striker in the mid-90s.
He was a member of the Super Eagles team that played at the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Imenger was appointed team manager of the Ortom Boys in 2013.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Spurs re-sign Bale on loan

Posted on Author Reporter

Tottenham have re-signed Wales forward Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan. Bale, 31, left Spurs for a then world record £85m in 2013 and went on to score more than 100 goals and win four Champions Leagues with Real. He originally joined Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007 […]
Sports Top Stories

UEFA League: Man City could face Juve or Lyon with win over Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid. City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the tournament, reports the BBC. Draw in […]
Sports

EPL: Mourinho battles Ole jinx at Old Trafford

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fresh from their midweek exertions in the 4th Round of the Carabao Cup both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the headline acts on Match Day 4 of the English Premier League today. On Tuesday night, Spurs was also the headline act when they took on fellow Premier League heavyweights, Chelsea in the Carabao Cup […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica