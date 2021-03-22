JUST IN: Barnabas Imenger, Lobi Stars manager, is dead

Lobi Stars team manager and former Super Eagles striker, Barnabas Imenger, is dead.

Austin Tyowua, media officer of the team, who confirmed the tragedy to online newspaper, TheCable, said that Imenger died at the Mational Jospital in Abuja on Monday morning after a protracted illness.

“It is true that we lost our team manager 3am at the Abuja National Nospital today,” Tyowua said.

“The TM had been in and out of the hospital for a while. He was on life support and used oxygen to breath at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi.

“Just yesterday, he was referred to the Abuja National Jospital. But he died in the hospital.

“Quite unfortunate that we lost a rare gem. It’s a great loss to Nigerian football. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Imenger was a former Super Eagles striker in the mid-90s.

He was a member of the Super Eagles team that played at the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Imenger was appointed team manager of the Ortom Boys in 2013.

