News

JUST IN: Bashir Tofa buried in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The body of the former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Bashir Othman Tofa, who died in the wee hours of Monday, has been buried.

The burial, in conformity with the tenants of Islam, took place before a mammoth crowd in Kano.

Tofa had contested alongside his opponent, Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential candidate, late Chief Mashood Abiola in the election which was annulled by the former Nigeria Military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

More details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG, states, LGs share N2.054trn in Q3 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

NEITI: N17.35bn deducted from Lagos allocation   The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) had disbursed N2.054 trillion to the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients in the third quarter of 2020 – July, August and September.   The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) disclosed this in the latest edition of its Quarterly […]
News

Nigeria’s coronavirus infections surpass 130,000 with 1,883 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barely seven days after Nigeria’s  coronavirus infection tally surpassed 120,000, another 10,000 has been added to the toll indicating how swift the virus has been spreading across the country. As of Saturday night, the number of people infected with COVID-19 stood at 130,557 after 1,883 new cases – one of the highest daily figures the country has witnessed – […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Obaseki flags off campaign today

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election, will today flag off his reelection campaign. In a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the flag off was scheduled to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica