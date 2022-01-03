JUST IN: Bashir Tofa buried in Kano

The body of the former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Bashir Othman Tofa, who died in the wee hours of Monday, has been buried.

The burial, in conformity with the tenants of Islam, took place before a mammoth crowd in Kano.

Tofa had contested alongside his opponent, Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential candidate, late Chief Mashood Abiola in the election which was annulled by the former Nigeria Military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

More details later…

