Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Bauchi Speaker dumps APC for PDP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in the state.

Sulaiman was elected as lawmaker to represent Ningi Constituency in 2019 under the APC platform.

Sulaiman, who is also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, made his defection known during a Ramadan breaking of fast (Iftar) dinner hosted by Governor Bala Mohammed, which held at the Government House, Bauchi late Saturday night.

The event was attended by PDP stakeholders from Ningi, Toro, Warji and Dass local government areas of the state.

In a short short video of the event which was seen early Sunday morning, the Speaker, in his speech at the Iftar, was heard introducing the Chairman of the PDP in the state, Hamza Akuyam, as “Chairman of our great party, the PDP”.

Suleiman went on further to say: “I know there have been speculations, people have been saying that, ‘he has decamped to the PDP,’ others said, ‘no he has not decamped’.

“But today in this place, I want to happily announce to you all that I am now a member of the PDP.”

Immediately he announced his defection, the gathering erupted in cheers.

According to him: “My decision to join the PDP in the state was as a result of the exemplary leadership style of Governor Mohammed and his commitment to transform the state.”

He also commended the governor for his ability to ensure harmonious working relationship with the State Assembly despite party differences which allowed formulation and implementation of policies and programmes aimed at ensuring the development of the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Smugglers/Customs clash: One officer, one civilian killed in Saki, 2 vehicles damaged

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

There was pandemonium in Saki Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State Thursday when men of the Customs Services allegedly chased an alleged rice smuggler into the town and shot him dead. A Customs officer was also said to have been killed by the mob in retaliation just as a Customs’ van was […]
Metro & Crime

Implement Police Trust Fund Act, rights’ groups tell FG

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN) and Human Rights Law Enforcement in Nigeria (HURLAW), have called on the Federal Government to implement the Police Trust Fund Act, two years after it was signed into law. Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, the groups said since 2019 when the Act establishing the Police […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi PDP crisis: Court sacks Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Thursday sacked the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Chief Fred Udeogu. The court described the committee as illegal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the Caretaker Committee constituted by the national leadership of the PDP to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica