JUST IN: Bauchi Speaker dumps APC for PDP

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in the state.

Sulaiman was elected as lawmaker to represent Ningi Constituency in 2019 under the APC platform.

Sulaiman, who is also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, made his defection known during a Ramadan breaking of fast (Iftar) dinner hosted by Governor Bala Mohammed, which held at the Government House, Bauchi late Saturday night.

The event was attended by PDP stakeholders from Ningi, Toro, Warji and Dass local government areas of the state.

In a short short video of the event which was seen early Sunday morning, the Speaker, in his speech at the Iftar, was heard introducing the Chairman of the PDP in the state, Hamza Akuyam, as “Chairman of our great party, the PDP”.

Suleiman went on further to say: “I know there have been speculations, people have been saying that, ‘he has decamped to the PDP,’ others said, ‘no he has not decamped’.

“But today in this place, I want to happily announce to you all that I am now a member of the PDP.”

Immediately he announced his defection, the gathering erupted in cheers.

According to him: “My decision to join the PDP in the state was as a result of the exemplary leadership style of Governor Mohammed and his commitment to transform the state.”

He also commended the governor for his ability to ensure harmonious working relationship with the State Assembly despite party differences which allowed formulation and implementation of policies and programmes aimed at ensuring the development of the state.

