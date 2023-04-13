JUST IN: Bayern suspend, fine Mane for punching team-mate, Sane

Bayern Munich have suspended Sadio Mane after punching team-mate Leroy Sane in the face following Tuesday’s Champions League defeat at Manchester City.

Mane will also be fined and won’t be part of the Bayern squad for their home Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Sky Germany reported that Sane’s lip was bleeding after the altercation and the two players needed to be separated by their fellow team-mates in the dressing room.

A statement from Bayern read: “Sadio Mane, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday. The reason is Mane’s misconduct after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mane will receive a fine.”

Bayern Munich officials held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss possible punishments for Mane and, according to Sky Germany, among the sanctions considered were a fine, suspension, and even a parting of the ways in the summer.

It was expected that Mane would apologise in front of the team during Thursday’s training session.

Sane and Mane were seen on the pitch arguing in the latter stages of the match on Tuesday night, where City beat the German champions 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

After landing back in Munich, Mane, who was a substitute for the tie, took the team bus from the airport while Sane was picked up privately.

On returning to Munich, Sane was pictured appearing to hide his bottom lip from cameras.

