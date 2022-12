JUST IN: Belgium’s Hazard announces international retirement

Top Beninois boxer, Naimou Aziz Samson, has vowed to inflict a second professional defeat of Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 23 on 11 September. The clash between Samson and Baby Face, World Boxing Federation (WBF) International welterweight champion, is one of the two international duels scheduled for the […]

Britain’s Anthony Joshua weighed in 23lbs heavier than champion Oleksandr Usyk for Saturday’s heavyweight world title rematch in Saudi Arabia. Ukrainian Usyk was tipped to come in at a career-heaviest weight, but just about matched the previous fight by weighing in at 15st 11lbs (100.5kg). Joshua, 32, came in at 17st 6lbs (110.9kg) with […]

