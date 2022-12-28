News

JUST IN: Benedict XVI is ‘very sick’; Pope Francis seeks prayers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Pope Francis has said that his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI is “very sick”.

He then asked for prayers for the 95-year-old German, who led the Catholic world between April 19, 2005 and February 28, 2013.

“I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence. He is very sick”, Pope Francis said during his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

“We ask the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end”.

Pope Benedict XVI shocked the world by making the almost unprecedented decision to resign from his position in 2013, citing “advanced age.”

His announcement marked the first time a Pope had stepped down in nearly 600 years.

The last Pope to resign before his death was Gregory XII, who in 1415 quit to end a civil war within the Catholic Church in which more than one man claimed to be pope.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Terrorism: US ready to assist FG identify B’Haram sponsors –Envoy

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…says both govt officials’ve met thrice in two months Purchase of Tucano fighter jets good omen –Europe Air Force chief In a move aimed at assisting Nigeria address its security challenges, especially the menace of the Boko Haram issue and those masterminding it, the United States has expressed its readiness to help Nigeria identify sponsors […]
News Top Stories

SIM registration suspension: Telcos lose N4.5bn in one month

Posted on Author Our Reporters

MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile shed 3.3m subscribers The four mobile network operators in the country, MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile lost approximately N4.5 billion in revenue from service in December, New Telegraph has learnt. This came on the heels of the suspension of new SIM activation and registration by the Federal Government. According to the […]
News

Oniru partners African Group on regeneration of Iruland’s economy

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of his determination to use his exposure and experience in public service to develop the kingdom, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has partnered with African Venture Philanthropy Alliance to boost the economy of Iruland and enhance the living standards of the residents of the kingdom.   Speaking when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica