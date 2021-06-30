Sports

JUST IN: Benitez confirmed as Everton manager

Posted on

 

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Rafael Benitez as the club’s new manager.
The Spaniard joins on a three-year deal and will begin work with the squad when they return to Finch Farm for pre-season training from July 5, reports Sky Sports.
A club statement said: “The appointment of Benitez comes after a robust and wide-reaching recruitment process by the club over the last three weeks – a process which has included multiple interviews with several candidates.
“Everton will confirm the staff who will join Duncan Ferguson and Alan Kelly as part of Benitez’s backroom team in the coming days.”

