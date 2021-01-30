JUST IN: Benue NUJ Chairman is dead

Ortom: I am shocked over her death

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Victoria Asher is dead.

This is as Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed shocked and deep sadness by her death.

Secretary of the council, Mr. Moses Akarhan, in a statement said Mrs. Asher died in the early hours of Saturday at about 8:00am at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after a Caesarean Section (CS) surgery.

It was gathered that the late NUJ Chairman delivered a set of twins through CS barely two weeks ago before she died.

It has also been learnt that her twins, a boy and a girl, are her first children.

Mrs. Asher was to have completed her first term in July 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...