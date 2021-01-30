Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Benue NUJ Chairman is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)
  • Ortom: I am shocked over her death

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Benue State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Victoria Asher is dead.

This is as Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed shocked and deep sadness by her death.

Secretary of the council, Mr. Moses Akarhan, in a statement said Mrs. Asher died in the early hours of Saturday at about 8:00am at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after a Caesarean Section (CS) surgery.

It was gathered that the late NUJ Chairman delivered a set of twins through CS barely two weeks ago before she died.

It has also been learnt that her twins, a boy and a girl, are her first children.

Mrs. Asher was to have completed her first term in July 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: ‘Creditors on my neck over N38m looted goods’

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

A 59-year-old businessman, Mr. Demian Oyendikwe, yesterday cried out over the loss of his goods worth N38 million to the #End- SARS protests.   Oyendikwe told the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses that his warehouse at Eribo Estate, Textile Mill Road, Benin was completely looted by the […]
Metro & Crime

Tanker explosion claims five lives in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

…Seven vehicles burnt, several persons hospitalised   Daniel Atori, Minna   No fewer than five persons have been reported dead in an early morning tanker explosion in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State. Eyewitnesses said that a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, collided with another trailer leading to the […]
Metro & Crime

Katsina Govt: Over 40,000 households to get COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Katsina State government has embarked on a fresh phase of palliatives distribution to over 40,000 vulnerable households across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state. Donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the palliatives are meant to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Katsina State Deputy Governor and Chairman of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica