JUST IN: Benue plane crash rescuer’s dad, dies at 71

The father of the young man, Detimbir Diko Chia, who discovered the site of a Nigerian Air Force jet that crashed in 2006 at the peak of Ngokugh Hills in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, Pa Chia Anakula has died.

At least 13 out of 18 Army Generals who were on board the plane died, while three others were rescued through the efforts of Detimbir.

The military jet was conveying the Generals to Obudu Cattle Ranch in Cross River State when it crashed at Ngokugh Hills of Benue State. Thirteen of the generals were killed instantly; the survivors would have also perished but for the gallant efforts of the boy who was then 14 years old.

Pa Anakula died after a protracted illness at the age of 71.

His son, Detimbir, called his line and Daniel Kenti, who had hunted game at the very spot with Chia Anakula, who picked the call, stated that the plane crashed where they shot at but missed a deer.

Detimbir, who was the first to get to the top of the mountain, made an urgent request using a mobile phone belonging to one of the military officers trapped in the crash for the mobilization of members of the Mbakunu community to climb up the hill to rescue survivors of the crash.

With axes, diggers, and similar implements, rescuers rushed up and hacked into the wreckage and brought out five survivors.

Unfortunately, 13 military officers lost their lives in the plane crash that occurred on September 17, 2006.

Fourteen years later, the man who took that phone call at the foot of the hills and mobilized the rescue operation, Chia Anakula, died on September 16, 2020.

Pa Anakula was laid to rest on Wednesday, October 14 in the area.

Before his passing, his son Detimbir, who climbed to the top of the hills with four other youths to locate the site of the crash, took the limelight.

Two years ago, Detimbir Chia realized his ambition of becoming a military officer when he graduated from the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant of the Nigeria Army.

