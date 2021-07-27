JUST IN: B’Haram/ISWAP release pictures of kidnapped soldiers, Yobe protocol officers

The terrorist group Boko Haram/ISWAP has released photos of the two soldiers and a Yobe Liaison Officer they kidnapped on Saturday along the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway.

The abductees’ identity cards were also released by the militants.

Two of the ID cards on exhibit belong to Mai Lalle, one belongs to Mustapha, and the other belongs to Nigerian Army Lpcl Oyediran Adedotun.

