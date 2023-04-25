News

JUST IN: Biden announces 2024 re-election bid

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will seek re-election for the presidency in 2024, with Vice-President Kamala Harris again his running mate.

Now 80 and already the oldest president in US history, Biden had long signalled he would run for another four-year term, reports the BBC.

In a video to launch his bid to retain the White House, he cast the next election as a fight for democracy and personal freedom, saying: “Let’s finish the job”.

Donald Trump has already launched his bid, meaning the pair could be set for a rematch of the 2020 election in November next year.

With Biden’s Democrats performing better than expected in last year’s midterm elections, he is unlikely to face much competition from within his own party.

But an NBC News poll recently found that 70 percent of Americans, and just over half of Democrats, believe he should not run again.

