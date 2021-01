Massive borrowings by governments to fund coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic-induced stimulus packages will push public debt to a record of nearly 100 percent of global economic output this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The fund, which made the prediction in its latest Fiscal Monitor report released yesterday, also said it expected government budget […]

The Presidential Investigation Panel probing the allegation of corruption against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, continued its assignment yesterday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa. Magu and other senior officials of the EFCC were again quizzed at yesterday’s sitting as the Justice Ayo […]

Four year after the military commenced the deradicalisation of repentant Boko Haram members under its Operation Safe Corridor, security experts have described the exercise as a charade because it has not produced any corresponding success in the war against insurgency. Operation Safe Corridor, a multi-agency programme established in 2016 has coordinated the deradicalisation of […]

US President-elect Joe Biden has blasted the “insurrection” of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the US Capitol and demanded an end to their “siege”. The Democrat called on outgoing President Donald Trump to “step up” and repudiate the violence, reports the BBC. In a tweeted video, Trump repeated debunked claims the vote was “stolen”, but urged protesters to “go home”. A joint session of Congress confirming electoral college votes has been suspended and forced into recess.

