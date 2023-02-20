News

JUST IN: Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Posted on

 

US President Joe Biden has made a surprise visit to Kyiv – his first to Ukraine since Russia invaded almost a year ago
It comes as the anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches on February 24, reports the BBC
Biden is due to begin a three-day visit to Poland later today.
Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will discuss how to make sure Ukrainian forces have enough ammunition.
Russian forces have sustained “very high losses” in their assault on the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, according to UK intelligence.
Moscow’s troops have been battling to break through Ukrainian defences around in the town in the Donbas region.
Ukraine’s President Zelensky has described the situation as “very difficult” but says “we are breaking the invader”.

 

Reporter

