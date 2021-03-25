News

JUST IN: Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he planned to run for re-election in 2024.
Biden, 78, is the oldest person to take office as president in U.S. history and there has been speculation that he would serve only one four-year term, reports Reuters.

