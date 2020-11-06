JUST IN: Biden takes lead in Georgia

…as Trump sons attack Republicans for ‘weak’ backing

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead in one of the crucial battle states of Georgia in the race to the White House.

Following the latest results from one of the counties in the Republican state, the Biden overtook President Donald Trump to lead by 917 votes.

Although tallying of the votes are still on-going but it is a significant step for the Democratic candidate to be leading in a state in which all the elected officials, including the Governor, and Secretary of State are Republicans.

There are 16 electoral votes up for grabs in the normally red state and without whom Trump cannot retain his presidency.

Meanwhile, Trump’s two sons have rebuked Republicans for failing to back the president as he struggles to win re-election.

Trump’s eldest son Don Jr accused the party of being “weak”. His brother Eric warned: “Our voters will never forget you if your [sic] sheep!”

The spat reflects an emerging rift between Trump disciples and the party.

The election still hangs in the balance but Democratic candidate Joe Biden appears to be closing in on victory.

Trump has vowed to mount legal challenges to the vote-counting process after claiming, without evidence, that there is widespread voter fraud.

Senior Republicans such as Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan have warned against undermining the democratic process.

