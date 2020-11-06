Top Stories

JUST IN: Biden takes lead in Georgia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Trump sons attack Republicans for ‘weak’ backing

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead in one of the crucial battle states of Georgia in the race to the White House.

Following the latest results from one of the counties in the Republican state, the Biden overtook President Donald Trump to lead by 917 votes.

Although tallying of the votes are still on-going but it is a significant step for the Democratic candidate to be leading in a state in which all the elected officials, including the Governor, and Secretary of State are Republicans.

There are 16 electoral votes up for grabs in the normally red state and without whom Trump cannot retain his presidency.

Meanwhile, Trump’s two sons have rebuked Republicans for failing to back the president as he struggles to win re-election.

Trump’s eldest son Don Jr accused the party of being “weak”. His brother Eric warned: “Our voters will never forget you if your [sic] sheep!”

The spat reflects an emerging rift between Trump disciples and the party.

The election still hangs in the balance but Democratic candidate Joe Biden appears to be closing in on victory.

Trump has vowed to mount legal challenges to the vote-counting process after claiming, without evidence, that there is widespread voter fraud.

Senior Republicans such as Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan have warned against undermining the democratic process.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps, PDP clash over probes

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The House of Representatives and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday clashed over allegations that the suspension of investigations into various allegations of corruption by the leadership of the green chamber was a ploy to shield certain individuals involved in scams from being exposed.   The green chamber, which had for several weeks been conducting […]
News Top Stories

NSCDC declares nationwide war against rape, other vices

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have said it has stepped up its fight against rape and other criminal activities across the country.   Only recently, the United Nations Women declared that rape had become another form of pandemic ravaging Nigeria. Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Mohammad, […]
News Top Stories

Reps grill ICPC boss over purchase of used vehicles

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives, yesterday, interrogated the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, over alleged purchase of used vehicles by the commission. The interrogation took place when the House Committee engaged the chairman and his management team on the implementation of the 2019 budget with respect […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: