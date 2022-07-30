News

JUST IN: Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has tested positive again for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the White House has said.

His physician said he’s not experiencing any symptoms, but that he will isolate at the White House.

Earlier last week, Biden tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, despite being “fully vaccinated and twice boosted” with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the 79-year-old president is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

Biden has begun taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that can reduce the risk of hospitalisation for people who test positive for the virus, the press secretary said.

 

