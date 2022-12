A Chinese family agreed to move out of a Beijing hospital after staying there for six years due to a financial dispute with the medical institution. The family came in contact with the hospital in 2014 when a man surnamed Tian was admitted there with symptoms that included nausea, vomiting and unsteady gait. He came […]

The world of DJ Sunny Yankee and Cybersound music company, revolves round two studios, one based in Sydney, Australia and the other in Lagos, Nigeria. However, the duo have decided to create a collaboration album between upcoming artistes in Nigeria and in Australia. The album, titled: ‘Dreams Matters’, is a blend of various styles […]

Seventeen years old singer, Itohan, was the star of the night at premiere of the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol recently. The teenager wowed the judges with her rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’. She performed the song while playing the piano, and got a golden ticket for her performance. As always, there were great […]

Africa’s biggest reality TV franchise, Big Brother, has announced that the special edition of the show will start January 15 and end on April 22, 2023. The announcement was made on Thursday in Lagos at a news conference convened by MultiChoice on the show. The special edition of the show, aptly called: “Big Brother Titans,” will be a mix of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi, South Africa. The winner will go home with a cash prize of $100,000.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica