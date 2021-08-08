JUST IN: Billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, dies in London

Billionaire business magnate, investor, philanthropist and trained commercial pilot, Captain Hosa Okunbo has died.

Captain Hosa who has been described as one of the wealthiest men from Edo State died Saturday night August 7th at a hospital in London after a year long battle with Pancreatic cancer. He was 63 years old.

He moved to London in August 2020 to receive treatment for his ailment where he was told he had less than nine months to live. He died 12 months later.

Captain Hosa is survived by wife, Nosa Okunbo, and children.

