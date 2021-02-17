Top Stories

JUST IN: Blackout as National Grid collapses again

Posted on

Adeola Yusuf

 

The electricity transmission system, also known as the National Grid, collapsed on Wednesday plunging the whole of Lagos and major cities across the country into total darkness.

Details shortly…

