JUST IN: Blackout as National Grid collapses again

…says oversight function still ongoing The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has corrected the impression that the House totally shut down its activities during its six weeks annual recess. According to Gbajabiamila, the leadership of the House decided to suspend pubic and investigative hearings for the three weeks […]

US talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87. The TV star was taken to hospital in Los Angeles in late December after testing positive for coronavirus. He died on Saturday morning. King, whose career spanned more than six decades, had Type 2 diabetes and had suffered from lung cancer, angina […]

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume at Kuje Correctional Facility over his failure to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, before the court. Maina is standing trial in the charges of N2 billion alleged fraud, but was granted […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica