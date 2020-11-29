Top Stories

JUST IN: Blackout as Nigeria's power grid collapses

Adeola Yusuf

The outage Nigerians are experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid, one of the leading power utility firms in Nigeria, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDP, said on Sunday.
The power distribution company announced this on its twitter handle, noting that it is working with TCN to restore power.
Lagos, Kaduna and other states have experienced total blackout on Sunday.
“Dear customer, The outage you’re experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid.
“We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us,” said the firm.
Details later…

Reporter

