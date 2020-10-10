JUST IN: Boat conveying INEC officials capsizes in Ondo

A speed boat conveying ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as election materials has capsized in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In the video posted on social media, officials were seen struggling not to drown.

The incident damaged ballots and other election materials for some polling units in Ilaje local government.

As at the time of posting the story, no casualty had been recorded.

The governorship election is currently on-going in the state.

