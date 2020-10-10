Politics

JUST IN: Boat conveying INEC officials capsizes in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A speed boat conveying ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as election materials has capsized in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.
In the video posted on social media, officials were seen struggling not to drown.
The incident damaged ballots and other election materials for some polling units in Ilaje local government.
As at the time of posting the story, no casualty had been recorded.
The governorship election is currently on-going in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Single tenure’ll reduce cost of elections – Odedeji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rt. Revd. James Odedeji, the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), during the 3rd Session of the 7th Synod of the diocese, speaks on the state of the nation, anti-corruption war of the Federal Government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in Lagos State, among other issues. Excerpts: Politics of […]
Politics

Ondo 2020 and imperative of continuity

Posted on Author Ojo Oyewamide

The actualisation of the Aboto Water Project by the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu government could be regarded as one of the greatest thing that would be done for the people of the oil-rich Ilaje communities in recent times.   For years, the people were surrounded by water but there was not a drop to drink. It was […]
Politics

Ex-Plateau Speaker, Daika, wins PDP’s Senatorial ticket

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. George Daika  has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Plateau Southern Senatorial District by-election scheduled for October 31. Daika emerged victorious at the primaries held on Saturday in Shendam Local Government Area of the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: