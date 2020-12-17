Top Stories

JUST IN: Boko Haram releases video of abducted Kankara schoolboys

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram has released a video confirming that it has custody of the students abducted from a government secondary school in Kankara, Katsina State, last Friday.
The release also confirms that the students are still alive and are with the terror group, which effectively flies in the face of Governor Aminu Aminu Masari’s claim that it was “bandits” that had carried out the operation.
From all indications, the terror group is also prepared to negotiate their freedom.
The video made public on Thursday is six minutes and 30 seconds long and features speeches from Shekau and one of the schoolboys who looked distraught and bloodied.
Tens of other young boys could be seen behind him, all covered in dust and appearing to be within a forest area.
The relatively older student who spoke, in both English and Hausa, urged the Federal Government to settle amicably with their abductors and advised against the use of military force in rescuing them.

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

Masari: Those behind abduction of Katsina students have made contact

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, says abductors of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, have made contact with his government. According to Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, the governor made this known when he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the latest update about the kidnap. Masari was quoted to have said there […]
News Top Stories

CAN decries protesters’ killing, demands justice

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded justice for the slain protesters at the Lekki toll gate, and appealed to Nigerians not to inflict more pain on others by destroying properties and infrastructural facilities as a means to vent their anger.   President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement made available to […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo, NASS leadership confer on electricity tariff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja met with Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the proposed increase in electricity tariff. Osinbajo heads the Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group.   The National Assembly had, on Monday, said its leadership had agreed with the DisCos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: