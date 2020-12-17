JUST IN: Boko Haram releases video of abducted Kankara schoolboys

The Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram has released a video confirming that it has custody of the students abducted from a government secondary school in Kankara, Katsina State, last Friday.

The release also confirms that the students are still alive and are with the terror group, which effectively flies in the face of Governor Aminu Aminu Masari’s claim that it was “bandits” that had carried out the operation.

From all indications, the terror group is also prepared to negotiate their freedom.

The video made public on Thursday is six minutes and 30 seconds long and features speeches from Shekau and one of the schoolboys who looked distraught and bloodied.

Tens of other young boys could be seen behind him, all covered in dust and appearing to be within a forest area.

The relatively older student who spoke, in both English and Hausa, urged the Federal Government to settle amicably with their abductors and advised against the use of military force in rescuing them.

