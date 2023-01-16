Metro & Crime

JUST IN-Bolanle Raheem: Court stands down ASP Vandi’s arraignment

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Francis Iwuchukwu

 

 

Justice I.O. Harrison of the High Court of Lagos State, Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday stood down the much-awaited arraignment of Mr. Drambi Vandi, the policeman who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day.

The judge arrived at the decision consequent upon the absence of a lawyer to defend Vandi.

In addressing the court, the Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), had told Justice Harrison that he was informed the defence counsel was on his way.

In the same vein, the court had earlier stood down the matter following the absence of the lead prosecution counsel.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 4 Policemen in C’River

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clement James, Calabar Gunmen early Thursday killed four Policemen who were manning a security post located at Ayan Mbat along Idundu Road in Calabar municipality. A source close to the spot where they were killed said at about some minutes to 1 a.m., there was heavy gunshots which sent jitters across the environment. He […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrest 9 Ghanaians for attempt to smuggle N200m cannabis into Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded nine Ghanaians who allegedly attempted to smuggle 201 bags of Cannabis Sativa, worth N200 million into Nigeria.   The Commandant of the NSCDC in Lagos, Mr Okoro Eweka, at the parade in Lagos said that the foreigners were intercepted by […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Amotekun Corps arrest looters, arsonists in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested some hoodlums who attacked and burnt down some private and public property in some parts of Ondo State under the guise of the #EndSARS protest. The suspects, who were paraded at the headquarters of the Corps in Akure, the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica