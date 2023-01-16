JUST IN-Bolanle Raheem: Court stands down ASP Vandi’s arraignment

Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice I.O. Harrison of the High Court of Lagos State, Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday stood down the much-awaited arraignment of Mr. Drambi Vandi, the policeman who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day.

The judge arrived at the decision consequent upon the absence of a lawyer to defend Vandi.

In addressing the court, the Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), had told Justice Harrison that he was informed the defence counsel was on his way.

In the same vein, the court had earlier stood down the matter following the absence of the lead prosecution counsel.

