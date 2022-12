No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. The spokesperson of the Imo State COVID 19 Task Force, Chinedu Iwuala confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, […]

Members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Iddo Sarki could not hold back their emotions, as the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s bulldozers pulled down their beautiful Church. The Church building was one of the over 350 buildings demolished yesterday as the Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation resumed its onslaught on the community said to have […]

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved immediate construction of perimeter fencing around the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state. The governor, who disclosed this at the state’s Security Council meeting in Government House Ilorin, said the perimeter […]

