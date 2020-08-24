Sports

JUST IN: Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 days after celebrating 34th birthday

Charles Adebayo

Former sprinter, Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus just days after partying with guests, including England star Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to reports in the country.
Nationwide90fm, a radio station in Jamaica, reports that the greatest sprinter of all time has contracted the disease and will spend time in self-isolation as a result.
The publication says Bolt took a test for the virus a few days ago following his party on Friday last week, and discovered on Sunday that he had tested positive.
Bolt was honoured with a surprise birthday party on August 21 which was attended by a host of big names.
Manchester City star, Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen attacker, Leon Bailey and cricket legend, Chris Gayle are believed to have been in attendance.
Sterling’s season finished on August 15 when City were knocked out of the Champions League, and the team has been granted a delayed start to the 2020/21 season because of their European involvement.
Footage from the party showed Bolt laughing and dancing with his guests and even taking the microphone while speakers blared out an Adele song at the outdoor bash.
The guests also danced to the song ‘Lockdown’ which was produced by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee in reference to the pandemic.

