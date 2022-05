A bomb has exploded at Aba Road, Sabon Gari, Kano State, with a yet-to-be-ascertained number of people killed while scores were injured.

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday morning at a private school in the area.

“There’s a bomb explosion in a private school located in Sabon Gari, Kano State, Northern Nigeria less than an hour ago,” a resident said.

Pictures of some dead bodies and those injured from the incident were seen by SaharaReporters.

*Courtesy: SaharaReporters

