JUST IN: Boris Johnson drops out of Tory leadership race

Boris Johnson drops out of Tory leadership race

Boris Johnson has announced will not stand for the Tory leadership.

He is saying that despite having the support of the MPs required to run, he had come to the conclusion “this would simply not be the right thing to do” as “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament”.

He says he had the backing of 102 MPs, the BBC’s Political Editor Chris Mason reports.

 

