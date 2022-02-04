JUST IN: Boro knock Man Utd out of FA Cup

Related Articles
Inzaghi praises entertaining Inter after impressive opening day victory
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised the entertaining manner of his side’s performance in their 4-0 opening day victory over Genoa on Saturday, insisting his first game in charge of the Serie A champions could not have gone any better. Inzaghi succeeded Antonio Conte as Inter coach after five years in charge of Lazio, […]
Akwa Utd back in Lagos after breaking Agege jinx
Two weeks after winning its first league match at the Agege Stadium in five attempts, two-time Federation Cup Champions, Akwa United, will be back in Lagos, poised for another victory on Match-day 19 against Sunshine Stars of Akure today. The Promise Keepers, unbeaten in seven matches (five wins and two draws), are third on the […]
NFF ‘ll receive CAF’s $1m support today – Pinnick
Nigeria Football Federation will receive the CAF Support fund on Monday (today). NFF president, Amaju Pinnick while explaining that the federation has not received large chunk of the funds from CAF and FIFA which is to be distributed to beneficiaries confirmed on a TV programme in Lagos that CAF funds will be received on […]
