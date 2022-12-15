News

JUST IN: Boy killed as France, Morocco fans clash

A boy has been killed in Montpellier amid clashes between France and Morocco fans following the World Cup semi-final.

A statement issued by the local government office said the boy was “violently hit” by a car in the city, in the south of France, on Wednesday.

He was transferred to the hospital, but died shortly after arrival, the Department of Herault said.

The vehicle was found near the scene and police are investigating.

Video shared on social media showed crowds in the street milling around a car being driven erratically.

France and Morocco fans had also clashed in Paris following the game. Police in riot gear were called to disperse the crowds.

Earlier, France had secured their place in the World Cup final in Qatar after beating Morocco 2-0. They will play Argentina in the final on Sunday.

*Courtesy: Sky News

 

 

