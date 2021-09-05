Sports

JUST IN: Brazil-Argentina game halted after confusion over Covid regulations

Brazil and Argentina’s World Cup qualifier was halted just minutes after kick off on Sunday after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they believe broke quarantine rules.

The visitors walked off the pitch at the Corinthians arena after the officials came out to stop the game, reports the BBC.

The dramatic intervention came hours after Brazil’s health authorities had said four England-based players for Argentina had to quarantine.

Although it did not name the four, the players with English Premier League clubs are Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa and Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur.

Martinez, Lo Celso and Romero all started the game in Sao Paulo.

