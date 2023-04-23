News

JUST IN: British diplomats evacuated from Sudan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*French rescue convoy attacked

British diplomats and their families evacuated from Sudan in a “complex and rapid” operation, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirms

Sunak said work was continuing to ensure the safety of British nationals who remain in Sudan.

The evacuees were taken to an airfieldoutside of Khartoum to fly out of the country overnight, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC.

Fierce violence erupted last week in Khartoum between two opposing forces.

Earlier, President Joe Biden confirmed that the US military had evacuated American diplomats and their families from Khartoum.

The operation was “fast and clean”, a US official said.

Fewer than 100 people were reportedly evacuated early on Sunday, when three Chinook helicopters landed near the US embassy to collect them.

The French ministry of foreign affairs announced it was also evacuating its citizens and nationals of other EU and allied countries.

However, both Sudan’s regular army and its opponents – a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – have said that the evacuation convoy was fired at after leaving the French embassy and had to turn back. They blamed each other for the attack.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

APC chairman suspended for wishing Buhari dead

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Adamawa State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Yola South Local Government Caretaker Chairman of the party, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, for allegedly attacking President Muhammadu Buhari on social media. The viral audio clip was posted on August 9, in which a voice widely recognised as that of Suleiman; said to have […]
News

New Year: APC chieftain, Eyinnaya, advocates community service

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chief Executive Officer of Fundvine Holdings, Dr. Micheal Eyinnaya has called on the people of Abia State to demonstrate selflessness, piety and love during the festive season. While calling on Nigerians to shun violence and other social vices that are capable of polarizing the country, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), applauded […]
News

Edo: Police rescue 14 kidnap victims, search for others

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has rescued 14 passengers, who were kidnapped on Thursday along Lagos–Abuja Road, by Ikeran Oke, Ibillo, in Akoko -Ado Local Government Area of Edo State. The PPRO of the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said in a statement that; “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general […]

Leave a Comment