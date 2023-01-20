News

JUST IN: British Prime Minister fined for not wearing seatbelt

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car while filming a social media video.

 

 

 

Lancashire Police said it had issued a 42-year-old man in London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty, reports the BBC.

 

 

 

Sunak had previously apologised for the incident, saying it was an “error of judgement”.

 

 

 

Passengers caught failing to wear a seat belt when one is available can be given an on-the-spot fine of £100.

 

 

 

This can increase to £500 if the case goes to court.

 

 

 

The prime minister was in Lancashire when the video was filmed, during a trip across the north of England.

 

 

 

The video – to promote the government’s latest round of “levelling up” spending – was posted on Sunak’s Instagram account.

 

 

 

It is the second time Sunak has received a fixed penalty notice while in government.

 

 

 

Last April, he was fined along with Boris Johnson and wife Carrie for breaking Covid lockdown rules – by attending a birthday gathering for the then-prime minister in Downing Street in June 2020.

 

 

 

Fixed penalty notices are a sanction for breaking the law, and mean a fine, which needs to be paid within 28 days, or contested.

 

 

 

If someone chooses to contest the fine, the police will then review the case and decide whether to withdraw the fine or take the matter to court.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ikeazor: AfCFTA’ll buoy investment opportunities in Nigeria, Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will buoy investment opportunities in Nigeria and Africa post Covid- 19, Philip Ikeazor, Director, Greenwich Merchant Bank, has said. Ikeazor, who is also the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Keystone Bank Limited, disclosed this at the weekend in his presentation entitled, ”Growth Sectors and Investment Opportunities in […]
News

Gov. Emmanuel flags off Housing Estate for Federal, State Judges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel says work has commenced to ensure a befitting complex for the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State before May 29, 2023, as he flags off the development of a Residential Estate for judges and other senior government officials. The Governor who spoke while performing the flag off ceremony […]
News

Three weeks to go until Propak West Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Returning to the Landmark Centre, Lagos from September 14 to 16, 2021, Propak West Africa promises to re-energise the packaging, printing, plastics and food processing industry and act as the catalyst to get the manufacturing sector moving once again. With 3,500 visitors expected at the Landmark Centre next month all eager to meet with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica