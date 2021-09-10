JUST IN: British teenager, Raducanu, reaches US Open final

British teenager Emma Raducanu reached the US Open final as her meteoric rise continued with a stunning straight-set win over Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in New York.

Raducanu, 18, extended her dream run with a 6-1 6-4 victory in which her dominance again almost defied belief, reports the BBC.

She is the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final and will play another teenager Leylah Fernandez on Saturday.

Raducanu is the first British woman in a major singles final in 44 years.

Watched on by Virginia Wade – the last woman to achieve that feat at Wimbledon in 1977 – Raducanu produced another fearless and ruthless victory that stunned those watching on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After confidently swatting away a volley on her first match point, Raducanu immediately dropped her racquet on the court and covered her mouth with both hands.

Quickly she broke out into a beaming smile before lapping up the acclaim of a rapturous crowd on the world’s biggest tennis court.

“The time in New York has gone so quickly, I’ve been taking care of each day and three weeks later I’m in the final. I actually can’t believe it,” Raducanu said.

After coming through three qualifying matches to reach the main draw, she has not dropped a set in any of her nine matches at Flushing Meadows.

It is only Raducanu’s second Grand Slam tournament and the fourth tour-level event of her career.

Additionally, Raducanu is:

• the youngest British Grand Slam finalist in 62 years, since Christine Truman reached the French Open final aged 18 in 1959

• the first British woman to reach a US Open final in 53 years, following Wade in 1968

Before her run to the Wimbledon last 16 earlier this summer, Raducanu was ranked 336th in the world.

This win puts her on the verge of the top 30 after already being assured of becoming the British women’s number one by reaching the last four at Flushing Meadows.

Most pertinently, it gives the Kent teenager – who also passed her A Levels this summer – the opportunity to win one of tennis’ most prestigious titles when she faces Canadian 19-year-old Fernandez at 21:00 BST on Saturday.

Given the one-sided nature of the victory against Sakkari – and those before it – Raducanu will not be fazed by the occasion.

Earlier in Thursday’s night session, Canadian teenager Fernandez sealed her place in the final by shocking Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Unseeded Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, won 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-4 to edge a tense semi-final.

Raducanu’s victory then set up the eighth Grand Slam final in the Open Era between teenagers.

It is the first since the 1999 US Open when American hope Serena Williams beat Switzerland’s Martina Hingis.

The success of Raducanu and Fernandez caps a tournament where a host of young stars have filled the void of several big names – in particular Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – with superb performances.

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, said Raducanu and Fernandez’s success was a “changing of the guard” moment.

