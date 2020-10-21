Top Stories

JUST IN: BRT buses set ablaze at Oyingbo Terminus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Shooting heard around the area

Angry youths have reportedly set BRT buses parked at their terminus in Oyingbo on fire.
Video posted on social media on Wednesday morning showed about 20 buses parked at the terminus with a number of them on fire.
According to the person who posted the video the buses were set a light by angry youths claiming to be unhappy with what happened at the Lekki Toll Plaza Tuesday night in which security operatives shot at unarmed and peaceful #EndSARS protesters leaving a number killed and wounded.
A caller, who lives not far away around Ibadan Street, confirmed toNew Telegraph that there was heavy smoke in the area prompting the family to shut all their windows.
“We dont know where the smoke is coming from but we’ve shut all our windows. We are also still hearing gunshots around the area, we don’t know from whom – the hoodlums or security operatives but we can hear the shooting,” he told us.

