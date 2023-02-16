JUST IN: Bruce Willis has dementia, family announces

Actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his family has announced on social media.

In a statement on Instagram, his family said it was a “relief to finally have a clear diagnosis”.

In spring 2022, he was diagnosed with aphasia – which causes difficulties with speech – but this has progressed and he has been given a more specific diagnosis, the family said.

*Courtesy: BBC

