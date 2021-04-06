JUST IN: Buhari appoints Baba Ag. IGP

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP) with immediate effect.

This disclosure was made Tuesday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi in an interaction with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa.

Buhari had on February 4 extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for three months.

Adamu has spent two months and three days.

Details later…

Like this: Like Loading...