JUST IN: Buhari appoints new Chief of Army Staff, Maj-General Yahaya

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.
This is according to a statement signed and released on Thursday by military spokesperson Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.
Prior to his appointment Major-General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counterterrorism, Counter-Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI, the statement said.
His appointment comes days after the immediate past army chief, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru died in a Kaduna air-crash along with 10 other military officials.

