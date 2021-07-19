JUST IN: Buhari approves Wushishi NECO’s substantive Registrar

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Recall that the Governing Board of NECO had given the go ahead to Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi, as Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council, following the sudden demise of the Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, on Monday June 1, 2021.

A letter dated July 16, 2021, with reference number FME/PSE/NECO/1078/C.1/36 and signed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from July 12, 2021.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani on Monday in Abuja, the new Registrar is a Professor of Science Education and was born on April 5, 1965 and hails from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Professor Wushishi was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transferred his service to the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are Post Graduate Coordinator, Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Sub-Dean School of Science and Science Education, FUT, Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, FUT Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

Until his appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Wushishi was a Professor of Science Education (Chemistry) at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

An erudite scholar, Prof. Wushishi has many scholarly publications to his credit.

