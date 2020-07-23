JUST IN: Buhari arrives Mali wearing face mask

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Bamako, Republic of Mali, on a one-day peace visit.

Buhari is meeting with fellow ECOWAS leaders, led by President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic, for consultations towards finding a lasting solution to the political crisis in Mali.

Incidentally for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit Nigeria with the index case in March, Buhari wore a face mask.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had recommended the compulsory use of face mask while in public as one of the guidelines meant to curtail further spread of the virus in the country.

But while visitors to the Presidential Villa are always seen with face masks, Buhari has never been seen with one.

But in a photograph shared by his personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, on Thursday, the President wore one in Bamako, Mali.

The photograph showed the President with the white face mask as he disembarks the presidential jet.

Omoboriowo captioned the photograph as “@MBuhari arrives Bamako, Mali for the peace mission by the ECOWAS Head of states. 23rd July, 2020.”

