JUST IN: Buhari arrives Ogun, commissions projects

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Ogun State o. a one-day official visit.

The President during his visit will inaugurate landmark projects undertaken by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Buhari, dressed in flowing agbada made with the popular local “Adire” fabrics arrived the Gateway City Gate Monument, Sagamu-Interchage-Abeokuta at 11.37am in company of Abiodun.

Buhari was received by the governors of Yobe, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states.

The President will inaugurate the 42km Sagamu Interchange–Abeokuta dual carriageway, which is now renamed as the President Muhammadu Buhari Expressway.

Buhari had earlier commissioned the 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe road before moving down to Sagamu.

The President will also commission the new Kobape Housing Estate, located on the Sagamu-Abeokuta Interchange, and the first phase of Kings Court Estate, Abeokuta, developed by the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation.

The President during his visit, will also attend a town hall meeting where he is expected to interact with stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

