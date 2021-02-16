JUST IN: Buhari asks senate to confirm Bawa as EFCC Chair

Top Stories

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.
Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.
He has undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.
Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

