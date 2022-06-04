Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari backs southern candidate for president

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed a power shift to the South in 2023.

He made this known at a dinner he had with all the 23 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants in Abuja on Saturday.

Incidentally, his position tallies with those of a number of Northern governors and stakeholders who had issued a statement calling on the president to back a Southern candidate.

The APC northern governors in the statement Saturday night said the search of Buhari’s successor “as the APC’s presidential candidate (should) be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.”

They appealed to “all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.

“We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to  contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.”

According to the state chief executives, notwithstanding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen its presidential candidate from the north: “The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms.

“This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.”

The statement added that the decision was reached after a meeting of APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria, which was aimed at supporting the party in providing progressive leadership amidst national challenges.

“During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.

“After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria.

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in anyway affected by the decisions taken by another political party.

“We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country,” the statement added.

Governors and leaders who signed the document were Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina); Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger); Abdullahi A. Sule    (Nasarawa); Prof. B.G. Umara Zulum (Borno); Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna); Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Bello M. Matawalle (Zamfara); Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau); Dr. A.U. Ganduje (Kano), and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (former Governor of Sokoto) also endorsed the statement.

 

